You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Arygle following Monday's storm
0 comments
alert top story

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Arygle following Monday's storm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Everts Avenue

A tree blocks Everts Avenue in Glens Falls after a round of storms moved through the area knocking out power and bringing down trees and utility lines. A National Weather Service storm survey team confirmed an EF1 tornado in Argyle following Monday's storm. 

 Greg Brownell,

ARGYLE — A National Weather Service storm survey team confirmed an EF1 tornado in Argyle following Monday's storm. 

The tornado began at 5:05 p.m. on Monday in Argyle and traveled about 1.5 miles before dissipating at 5:10 p.m., according to a statement released Saturday from the National Weather Service. The tornado had a maximum wind speed of up to 90 miles per hour.

The bulk of the damage consisted of large snapped and uprooted trees, according to the statement. There was some shingle and siding damage to a few homes as well.

More than 3,000 National Grid customers were without power in Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Moreau and South Glens Falls at its height. 

In Washington County, there were reports of trees and wires down in Hebron on Gilcrest Road and county Route 30. More than 400 customers were without power in Argyle, Jackson and Cambridge.

This is the third EF1 tornado confirmed in the region recently by the National Weather Service. The first had touched down in Wilton on May 14 and the second touched down in Lake Luzerne and traveled toward Glens Falls on May 31.

0 comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson
Local

Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene after a two-car motor vehicle accident in Jackson on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson
Local

Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene after a two-car motor vehicle accident in Jackson on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lake Luzerne house fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News