National Weather Service confirms tornado in Argyle following Monday's storm

ARGYLE — A National Weather Service storm survey team confirmed an EF1 tornado in Argyle following Monday's storm.

The tornado began at 5:05 p.m. on Monday in Argyle and traveled about 1.5 miles before dissipating at 5:10 p.m., according to a statement released Saturday from the National Weather Service.

The tornado had a maximum wind speed of up to 90 mph.

The bulk of the damage consisted of large snapped and uprooted trees, according to the statement. There was some shingle and siding damage to a few homes as well.

More than 3,000 National Grid customers were without power in Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Moreau and South Glens Falls at its height.

In Washington County, there were reports of trees and wires down in Hebron on Gilcrest Road and county Route 30. More than 400 customers were without power in Argyle, Jackson and Cambridge.

This is the third EF1 tornado confirmed in the region recently by the National Weather Service. The first had touched down in Wilton on May 14 and the second touched down in Lake Luzerne and traveled toward Glens Falls on May 31.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 0