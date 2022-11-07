National Grid to conduct gas line work on Mohican Street in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — National Grid will perform a scheduled gas service starting Tuesday, Nov. 8, until Nov. 15. The maintenance will affect residents between 48 Mohican St. and 72 Mohican St.

"Work begins this Tuesday, November 8, and is anticipated to continue through Tuesday, November 15. All work will take place approximately between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, no work is anticipated to take place on Saturday nor Sunday, November 12-13," Glens Falls City Hall Communications Director Tim Drawbridge stated in a Monday news release.

With gas work comes possible traffic delays. A traffic plan has been created to ensure a smooth process for the maintenance, the release states.

Westbound traffic on Mohican Street will remain open at all times. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via Henry Street and Basin Street.

"As traffic volume does fluctuate depending on the time of day, it is asked that you please plan accordingly," Drawbridge wrote.