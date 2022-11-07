 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Grid to conduct gas line work on Mohican Street in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — National Grid will perform a scheduled gas service starting Tuesday, Nov. 8, until Nov. 15. The maintenance will affect residents between 48 Mohican St. and 72 Mohican St. 

National Grid gas work traffic map

A map of Mohican Street illustrates the temporary traffic patterns for Mohican Street while National Grid does gas service work within the city of Glens Falls.

"Work begins this Tuesday, November 8, and is anticipated to continue through Tuesday, November 15. All work will take place approximately between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, no work is anticipated to take place on Saturday nor Sunday, November 12-13," Glens Falls City Hall Communications Director Tim Drawbridge stated in a Monday news release.

With gas work comes possible traffic delays. A traffic plan has been created to ensure a smooth process for the maintenance, the release states.

Westbound traffic on Mohican Street will remain open at all times. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via Henry Street and Basin Street. 

"As traffic volume does fluctuate depending on the time of day, it is asked that you please plan accordingly," Drawbridge wrote. 

 

Caton Deuso is a staff reporter who covers Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, and can be reached at 518-742-3224 or 518-338-2046.

