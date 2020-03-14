National Grid suspends service disconnections

National Grid has temporarily suspended collections-related activities, including services disconnections, effective immediately to lessen any financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on customers.

The decision is part of the company’s pandemic preparedness plan, which is designed to mitigate the impact the virus has on its customers, workforce and ability to deliver safe, reliable electricity and natural gas to our customers.

“We recognize that this pandemic has brought many challenges for our customers and we want to do our part to lessen any financial impact they may face as the result of the outbreak,” said Badar Khan, National Grid’s interim U.S. president in a news release. “We are committed to our customers’ well-being during this difficult time.”

The company also has implemented the following employee-related actions, which will remain in place as we continue to closely monitor the pandemic:

Limiting external meeting attendance and external visitors at National Grid facilities to operationally critical activities that are required to deliver gas and electricity to our customers;

Restricting travel between National Grid office locations, except for operationally critical activities;

Stopping all international business-related travel;

Elevating the level of cleaning and disinfecting at all company facilities.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0