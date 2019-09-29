GLENS FALLS — National Grid has invested $1.6 billion upgrading infrastructure throughout the Northeast during the last 10 years to improve the reliability and resiliency of the electrical system.
The improvements include installing the new 14-mile 115 kilovolt Mohican-Battenkill transmission line near Saratoga, putting in high-speed relays at seven substations, refurbishing more than 50 miles of transmission line, according to company spokesman Patrick Stella.
In addition, Stella said the company is constructing three new substations and putting in additional equipment at various substations and switching stations in the corridor between Saratoga Springs and Ticonderoga.
“We’ve seen a reduction of outages. We’ve seen a reduction in duration of outages in that time. I think the system is more reliable today than it was 10 years ago,” he said.
Stella estimated that about $6 million worth of investment occurred in the North Country. Last spring, the company installed new electric equipment and relocated six Osprey nets in the Whitehall area to reduce outages.
Stella defended the company’s record in response to a Post-Star article last week in which representatives from Finch Paper and other businesses expressed concern about micro-outages that disrupted equipment.
National Grid’s account representatives work with its larger customers such as Finch Paper on a regular basis, according to Stella.
“We’ve been working with them on some upgrades they want to do to their facility,” he said. “It’s probably taken a little longer than they’d like it to take.”
He cited that a lot of the incidents that have happened are weather related. Finch Paper has particularly sensitive equipment, which is very sensitive to power dips that other customers will not notice.
Stella said the GlobalFoundries chip manufacturing plant in Malta, is probably the only other customer that has the type of needs that Finch has.
You have free articles remaining.
Stella added that businesses need to upgrade equipment on their end, too.
“Some of the stuff needs to be owned by the customer because none of the other customers need that,” he said.
National Grid has economic development grants available of up to $250,000 to address power quality issues, according to Stella.
Stella also responded to concerns raised by some other local businesses that were mentioned at a recent EDC Warren County meeting.
A representative from Glens Falls Hospital complained about having to invest a million dollars in a substation. Stella pointed out that the hospital owns the substation.
“We don’t upgrade customer equipment. We can’t,” he said.
As for a concern about a power outage at SUNY Adirondack last month, Stella said he was unaware of the issue but was going to reach out to the community college. National Grid owns the utilities up to the entrance of the college, so it is possible that the issue may have stemmed from a piece of equipment on campus.
Stella added that the region does not have an issue with the supply of electricity.
“Where we do have some constraint issue is with our natural gas system, where in the past few years we have asked some customers (including Finch Paper) to curtail usage on high gas use days (cold days),” Stella said in an email. “This ask to curtail usage is part of the gas agreement we have with many large customers. This constraint issue does not exist on the electric system.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.