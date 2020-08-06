National Grid proposes rate hikes on electric and gas

“We will oppose any double-digit increases anywhere in the state during this economic crisis that we’re in,” Berkley told CNHI.

National Grid’s filing is believed to be the first effort by a New York utility to incorporate a plan for addressing the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, whose goal is to have the state run on carbon-free electricity by 2040 while also slashing greenhouse gas emissions.

Berkley said he expects municipal leaders from the upstate region will become involved in the proceeding with a view towards negotiating a settlement that does not take an economic toll on the upstate economy

“This is going to raise their bills at a time when they are all having significant fiscal stress,” he said.

COVID relief

National Grid contends it needs new rates to pay for energy affordability programs, support economic development programs and invest in energy efficiency initiatives and programs that help customers manage usage.

In announcing the filing, National Grid also revealed it will provide $50 million in “COVID relief” to support “economically vulnerable residential customers as well as businesses that are struggling because of the financial impact of the pandemic.”