A number of local law enforcement agencies will take part in a national effort Saturday, Oct. 26 to collect potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Route 9 in Queensbury, next to the Warren County Municipal Center, will be ready to collect medications, free of charge, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Route 4 in Fort Edward and the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office stations in Moreau, Corinth, Wilton and Milton are collection sites as well.
The Glens Falls Police Department on Ridge Street in Glens Falls; Whitehall Police Department on Skenesborough Drive in Whitehall and Saratoga Springs Police Department on Lake Avenue in Saratoga Springs have year-round collection sites as well.
The initiative seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft and keep drugs from winding up in the environment or garbage. Prescription and over-the-counter pills are accepted.
For more information, call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2514 or go to www.dea.gov.
