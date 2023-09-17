Warren County Health Services, Adirondack Health Institute, Alliance for Positive Health and Hope & Healing Recovery Community and Outreach Center will hold a free Narcan distribution and training event on Thursday, Sept. 21, at locations in Glens Falls and Warrensburg. Narcan is a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, which have occurred in record high numbers in New York and around the U.S. in recent years.

Individuals who are struggling with opioid addiction or who have a loved one who is struggling with this addiction are encouraged to attend one of these events to receive a free Narcan rescue kit and training for its use. Those who attend will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose, learn how to administer nasal Narcan and learn what to expect and how to respond once Narcan has been administered.