Name released of driver involved in fatal Broad Street vehicle-pedestrian crash

GLENS FALLS — The name of the driver involved in a fatal car accident involving a 71-year-old city resident on Broad Street in February was released on Monday, and no criminal charges were filed.

The Glens Falls Police Department issued a news release stating that 41-year-old Jeremy Willett, of Stony Creek, struck Nina A. Dever, who was later pronounced dead as a result of her injuries.

Police said that Dever was determined to be in the eastbound lane of the roadway at the time of the crash.

The Glens Falls Police Department responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Feb. 6 at 5:45 a.m. on Broad Street, according to police.

The crash occurred outside of the Broad Street Commons apartment complex, according to police.

Police said that Willett was on scene providing medical assistance to Dever when officers arrived. He did not leave the scene until emergency personnel arrived.

While he was on scene, Willett did not report to officers that he was involved and he did not believe he was involved in the incident, according to police. Witnesses at the scene also provided a description of the vehicle involved that did not match Willett's vehicle.

Police said the call originated as a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident. A witness had reported that a black truck had been involved in the accident, but had left the scene.

A few hours after the incident, Willett told officers at the station that he had discovered damage to his vehicle and that he believed he was involved in the accident.

Police said that officers obtained the vehicle for forensic processing, and other evidence related to the investigation. It was determined that the vehicle had struck Dever.

Willett was cooperative with law enforcement during the investigation, according to police. Police said that Willett was on his way to work in the South Glens Falls area at the time of the incident.

The case was investigated, including accident reconstruction, with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

