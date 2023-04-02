Local musicians took to Facebook last Tuesday to pay tribute to longtime local rocker Bobby Dick — both through their words and by posting pictures of Dick with stars like Jimi Hendrix and Elvis.

Arguably the area’s most notable musician, Dick flirted with major fame in the ‘60s including opening for megabands like the Rolling Stones and The Who.

He passed away Monday at age 76 after a battle with cancer.

“Woke up to the sad news that local legend Bobby Dick has passed away,” wrote Matt LaFarr, a regular on the Hudson Falls Strand Theater stage and veteran local rocker. “He entertained the masses near and far for countless decades and rubbed elbows with some of rock and roll’s most historical figures back in the day.”

As a young musician, LaFarr said he was intimidated by Dick, only to become friends with him later in life. He said he later realized how “silly” it was because “he was the nicest and most engaging guy you’d ever want to meet, with TONS of stories to tell. RIP Bobby.”

Joe DeFelice, also a veteran of the local music scene, talked about how Dick always referred to him as Armand, his real name, telling him he should go by that. And he told of a late-night encounter with a group of musicians at Denny’s, their post-gig haunt.

“He came over to our table and sat with us telling stories of being on the road with the Monkees, The Who, Hendrix, meeting Elvis, and what the music business was like years ago. We all sat there ‘til the sun came up,” he said.

George Normandin, who said Dick played at numerous of his family’s weddings, wrote about Dick’s rock star “aura” when he first saw him as a 13-year-old and reminisced about being called up on stage to play with him — including the last time in 2022 to support a mutual friend. He also wrote about his “Brooklyn-style sass and quick wit,” and how gracious he was to area performers like him.

“You’ve given so much to so many, Bobby. Thank you for the love, inspiration, encouragement and memories you’ve given to me over the years,” he wrote, and signed off as Georgie Boy, which Dick referred to him as.

Phil Camp, who played with Dick in a later version of his Sundowners band, wrote how much he learned about the music business from his time with Dick. He thanked him for allowing him to play with and learn from him and said the area “lost a legend.”

“RIP Bobby, and say hello to Jimi for me,” he wrote.

All of the local musicians posting tributes spoke about how good Bobby Dick and the Sundowners sounded live, which they all know is no easy task.

Band rocketed to fame

Steve Silverman, who said he first saw Dick play in 1966 at Lorenzo’s in Schenectady, wrote in an email chat that he had no idea at the time how big the band would get.

He told of a 1967 picture Dick showed him of the marquee at the historic Filmore East venue in New York City that had The Who on top, with the Sundowners right below — yet above the Strawberry Alarm Clock — which at the time had the number one hit in the country with “Incense & Peppermints.”

“The Sundowners were billed OVER them,” he wrote in an email. “I was in three bands over 20 years and none ever sounded as good as Bobby Dick & the Sundowners. Not even close. We dressed like them though!”

Matt Donnelly continued the praise with his post saying he never realized live musicians could sound better than the records. He said he first saw Bobby Dick & the Sundowners at Bishop Burke High School in Gloversville.

“I was 13 years old and completely stunned by what I saw,” he wrote, adding that “a little bit of Bobby will always be with me when I play.”

Dick was interviewed in 2013 by this reporter when he was running for a seat on the Moreau Town Board. He ended up losing the election, but during the interview he offered a neat look at his life.

He talked about how Davey Jones from the Monkees was arguably the nicest famous rocker he encountered and how Mick Jagger from the Rolling Stones was the “least likeable,” in part because he blamed Dick for a faulty sound system when they played the Palace Theater in Albany.

He named Billy Joel and Paul McCartney as the artists he’d most like to play with if he had his choice of any of the greats.

And he said the biggest crowd he ever played for was the Filmore East in New York City opening up for Tina Turner and the Monkees.

“It was magical,” he said, seeming to relive the day.

He also spoke about his relatively new at the time local act, singing to backing tracks with his wife, Susie. He said some area musicians and fans were balking at it, but he said he was having fun and because he was a bass player and not really a guitar player, it suited him better.

“People who get it, get it. Some have said, ‘We knew you had a good voice, but we didn’t realize it was that good’. … I didn’t realize there would be such a backlash. Some of my friends still haven’t come to see it,” he said at the time.

And he spoke about his unique name, and said he actually changed it for a period of time to Aaron Darnell, a tribute to Elvis’ middle name.

“But we were on tour with Dion and people were yelling ‘Aaron, Aaron’ and I didn’t turn around because I’m not Aaron. Then I was Bobby Dickson for a while, then I just said, ‘To hell with it,’” he said.

Glens Falls drummer Jim Wilcox, who played with the Sundowners for about 25 years after stints with Blue Oyster Cult and Rick Deringer, reminisced about Dick and talked about how he was the ultimate showman — on and off the stage.

“He had the biggest personality of anyone I’ve ever met in my life,” Wilcox said in a Wednesday interview.

Wilcox played with the Sundowners from 1987 on, long after Dick’s brush with legendary fame, but probably during the band’s most prolific time — sometimes playing a few weddings in a weekend.

He said he saw him in hospice care about a week before he died and although he wasn’t in great shape, he sang a duet with his wife called “Lucky,” and still had some “piss and vinegar” in him while critiquing his son’s singing.

“He told him, ‘You’re not annunciating your words,’” Wilcox said, laughing at recalling the moment.

Dick’s wife Susie, fondly recalled Wilcox’s visit and confirmed that her husband was still singing — and critiquing — in his final days, though she said he was telling his 80-year-old cousin to annunciate better and telling his son to change keys.

She called the Facebook tributes from area musicians “heartwarming,” but also warranted, because “he was such an amazing talent.”

Susie, like the local musicians, also talked about how great the Sundowners sounded live, and said at an event in Massachusetts a decade ago, people were telling her they sounded better than the Beatles live.

“That’s how good their harmonies were,” she said.

She also said it was an “honor” to sing alongside him in his later years and that he taught her so much.

“I just wish we had more time,” she said.

But aside from his musical talent, Susie said her husband had a huge heart and made so many friends over the years as a result.

Wilcox talked about his big heart too.

He said Dick turned his own 60th birthday bash into a fundraiser for Wilcox, whose wife had just passed away leaving him to care for his three kids, ages 4, 10 and 11.

“I can’t tell you how much he did for me,” he said. “It’s just who he was.”

Among the RIP messages and stories about their near-famous friend and local legend, area musicians who looked up to him shared a common source of respect for Bobby Dick, the guy who got to hang out with some of their musical heroes.

“He did all the cool things that the rest of us just dreamed about doing,” LaFarr said.