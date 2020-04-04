Musician Tony DeSare performing daily quarantine concerts on Facebook

Day 2 appropriate featured the Duke Ellington hit, “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore.” He is also performing some of his own original music.

“It just felt good to get up and take a shower and get ready, kind of like I was going to work,” DeSare said. “So the next day I did it, and the next day I decided I would do it every day.”

DeSare said he is enjoying his new daily routine of recording music then helping his son with schoolwork since Georgia schools are closed for the year.

“I now have a routine," he said, "which I never ever have because I’m always going to the airport and in a different time zone.”

He plans to continue the daily online concerts while the coronavirus keeps everyone inside their homes, and even after he is able to get back to performing and touring.

“I’m enjoying it more than I thought I would,” he said. “It’s something I’ve always kind of wanted to do. It’s a way to stay in good practice and connect with people.

“Music really does help me and helps other people too, and even though we’re all stuck in our homes, at least now in 2020 we can all kind of share thoughts and music and videos.”