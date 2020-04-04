Musician Tony DeSare performing daily quarantine concerts on Facebook

Tony DeSare had just finished his first show of a three-week tour at the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, when the tour was suddenly canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Within a course of a couple days every musician, almost in the world, lost their jobs,” said DeSare, a jazz singer, pianist and songwriter who grew up in Kingsbury.
The 1994 Hudson Falls graduate was last in the area when he performed his big band show at the grand opening of the renovated Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls in October.
He now lives just north of Atlanta with his wife, Daisy, and 6-year-old son, Christopher.
DeSare has been recording daily quarantine concerts from his basement studio at his home in Georgia and posting them on Facebook every day.
In the videos, he is sitting at a piano with a microphone in his face. Behind him is a street sign that reads “Frank Sinatra Way.” The Chicago street sign was given to him by a club he played at one of his first gigs almost 20 years ago.
His first post featured him playing piano and singing the Bing Crosby hit, “Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams.”
DeSare crooned: “Just remember that sunshine always follows the rain, so wrap your troubles in dreams and dream all your troubles away.”
Day 2 appropriate featured the Duke Ellington hit, “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore.” He is also performing some of his own original music.
“It just felt good to get up and take a shower and get ready, kind of like I was going to work,” DeSare said. “So the next day I did it, and the next day I decided I would do it every day.”
DeSare said he is enjoying his new daily routine of recording music then helping his son with schoolwork since Georgia schools are closed for the year.
“I now have a routine," he said, "which I never ever have because I’m always going to the airport and in a different time zone.”
He plans to continue the daily online concerts while the coronavirus keeps everyone inside their homes, and even after he is able to get back to performing and touring.
“I’m enjoying it more than I thought I would,” he said. “It’s something I’ve always kind of wanted to do. It’s a way to stay in good practice and connect with people.
“Music really does help me and helps other people too, and even though we’re all stuck in our homes, at least now in 2020 we can all kind of share thoughts and music and videos.”
He hopes the videos make people smile and forget what’s going on for a couple minutes. There is something satisfying about sharing music with other people, he said.
“Usually you do it in the same room,” he said, “but the fact we can do it like this works for me for now until we can all get back to it.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
