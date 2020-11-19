Musician Doug Irving plans CD release concert Friday

HUDSON FALLS — A CD release concert by singer-songwriter Doug Irving with special guests is planned for Friday evening at The Strand Theatre on Main Street.

The 7:15 p.m. event will be presented live and will be livestreamed.

The CD “Birch Bark Soup” is Irving’s first studio album since 2018. It is his 21st studio project.

Guest performers Friday include Ray Agnew, Phil Henry and Neal Herr.

Henry and Agnew also perform on the CD.

The live audience size is limited to 20, and seating reservations are available by contacting the box office at 518-832-3484.

Livestreaming at mystrandtheater.org is free, with donations accepted.

