Music writer seeks submissions for COVID-19 documentary

GLENS FALLS — The COVID-19 pandemic is upending the lives of everyone and a local musician and disc jockey wants to hear people’s stories.
Jason Irwin, of Bully Goat Productions, is producing "COVID-518: Upstate New York vs. The Coronavirus."
Irwin, who is also a music writer for The Chronicle of Glens Falls, has never done something like this before but said he was looking for a project since it is hard to get out and do things now.
Irwin said people post a lot on social media about COVID-19, but he thinks it would be better to see videos of them sharing their experiences.
“It’s a little more personal if you can see somebody talking and you can see their expressions and relate a little more,” he said.
He is looking for people from all walks of life including those who have had COVID-19 and recovered from it and health care workers, essential workers and non-essential workers affected by the virus. He is also seeking other professionals affected by the virus, including lawyers, political figures and law enforcement.
“I’m looking for how they’ve been impacted and what their thoughts are, their opinions, their advice. I might get so much material I won’t be able to use it. I’d like to show a cross-section of what people are going through,” he said.
People must be 18 years old or older to share their story. To submit information, email bullygoatproductions@gmail.com and include “COVID-518” in the subject line. They should include information such as full name, hometown, age, occupation and a brief description of why they should be included.
Video submissions are also accepted. People can send them to facebook.com/bullygoatproductions. Submissions are being sought through the end of the month.
Additional contact information is recommended but not required.
Bully Goat Productions will follow up with people and send them a few follow-up questions to answer and instructions on how to record the answers and send them.
Irwin said he would love this to be a 90-minute documentary, but he is uncertain at this point about what the format it is going to be. He also does not know whether it will be shown in a theater or on YouTube or Amazon.
If he does make any net proceeds on this endeavor, he said he will donate them to COVID-19 relief efforts.
Irwin is going to try to put together the whole project from home to practice social distancing. He has already received a lot of content through a post on Facebook, he said.
“I’m counting on people’s submissions. It’s a style of filmmaking for the times I guess,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
