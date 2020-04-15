Music writer seeks submissions for COVID-19 documentary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — The COVID-19 pandemic is upending the lives of everyone and a local musician and disc jockey wants to hear people’s stories.

Jason Irwin, of Bully Goat Productions, is producing "COVID-518: Upstate New York vs. The Coronavirus."

Irwin, who is also a music writer for The Chronicle of Glens Falls, has never done something like this before but said he was looking for a project since it is hard to get out and do things now.

Irwin said people post a lot on social media about COVID-19, but he thinks it would be better to see videos of them sharing their experiences.

“It’s a little more personal if you can see somebody talking and you can see their expressions and relate a little more,” he said.

He is looking for people from all walks of life including those who have had COVID-19 and recovered from it and health care workers, essential workers and non-essential workers affected by the virus. He is also seeking other professionals affected by the virus, including lawyers, political figures and law enforcement.