QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Historical Society will open its new exhibit next month, “Warren County 360: Celebrating Place and People.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception will take place on Sept. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the society’s headquarters at 50 Gurney Lane.
The exhibit was the result of two years of research and design and shows the evolution of Warren County through the lens of cultural geography. It shows how the natural resources of the region led to the development of its economy and society, according to a news release.
Sponsors for the exhibit include the Warren County Board of Supervisors, the town of Queensbury, the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership, the Touba Family Foundation, NBT Bank, Hank’s Quality Flooring, Steve Bascom of Edward Jones and several members of the Society’s Board of Trustees.
In addition, an exhibit of Warren County Postal History will be on display from 1813 to 1920 in an adjoining gallery. The exhibit was curated by trustee Stephen Matte of Queensbury.
The museum is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The historical society was chartered in 1997 and houses exhibits, historical collections, archives, a resource center, publications, a book and gift shop, community history and culture initiatives, historical programs, as well as a student internship program.
The society is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
People interested in serving as docents and interpreters are invited to attend one of three, one-hour training sessions. They will be held on Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to noon, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon and Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 518-743-0734 or send an email to execdir@wcnyhs.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.