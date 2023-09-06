From a press release: The World Awareness Children’s Museum (WACM) is excited to announce their Venetian Masquerade Cocktail Party fall fundraiser at the Courtyard Marriott Lake George on Saturday, October 21, 2023! This new event will feature elegant hors d’oeuvres and decadent desserts, along with a full cash bar with fabulous cocktails. Guests are encouraged to dress up for this event.