From a press release: The World Awareness Children’s Museum (WACM) is excited to announce their Venetian Masquerade Cocktail Party fall fundraiser at the Courtyard Marriott Lake George on Saturday, October 21, 2023! This new event will feature elegant hors d’oeuvres and decadent desserts, along with a full cash bar with fabulous cocktails. Guests are encouraged to dress up for this event.
Early-bird tickets are $85 through September 30. Those interested in attending can visit wacm.ticketleap.com to purchase their tickets or learn more. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for this amazing event. Call 518-793-2773 or visit worldchildrensmuseum.org for more information.