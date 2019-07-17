QUEENSBURY — The murder case against a Glens Falls man who is accused of stabbing another man to death earlier this year in Queensbury has been delayed as the defendant's lawyers seeks more time to prepare his case.
Warren County Judge John Hall agreed Wednesday to give Jesse J. Breault's defense lawyer, Derrick Hogan, more time to file his pretrial motions, after Hogan explained that he was awaiting additional documents from Warren County prosecutors.
Hall had directed motions be filed by Aug. 1, but he agreed to give Hogan until Aug. 16 as Hogan explained he had received "voluminous amounts" of documents from prosecutors that needed to be reviewed.
"Before I file motions, I'd like to have as much discovery as possible," he said.
Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin said his office was itself still awaiting receipt of some documents to turn over to the defense.
Hogan's request came as Breault, 25, was in court as the District Attorney's Office sought a DNA sample from him for comparison to evidence that was recovered in the case.
State law allows for a defendant to be compelled to provide a sample if indicted on felony charges, so Hogan consented to the request. The sample is taken by using a Q-Tip-type swab to take material from inside his mouth.
Breault has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and lesser counts for the stabbing death of Christoper Goss, 36, of Queensbury, early in the morning of May 24. He is accused of stabbing Goss to death in a Quaker Road, Queensbury, parking lot.
Goss staggered from the stabbing scene and collapsed on a lawn a short distance away on Meadow Lane.
Warren County sheriff’s officers said Breault’s girlfriend, Ashley N. Bell, 29, of Queensbury, was with him and was charged with tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution, both felonies. She is accused of lying to police and assisting Breault in removing evidence from the crime scene, as police said he dropped his cellphone there and they returned to get it a short time later.
Police said the confrontation occurred because of a dispute between Bell and Goss' girlfriend.
Breault and Bell said during their arraignments that Goss' death came during an act of "self-defense."
Hogan said after the hearing that he had no further comment on the tact the defense will take with the case, however.
Goss' girlfriend, Ali Barton of Queensbury, has not commented on the case.
Breault was indicted by a Warren County grand jury, while Bell's case was still pending in Queensbury Town Court.
No trial date has been set. Breault is being held in Warren County Jail without bail pending further court action. Bell is free on bail.
Goss was a former school teacher in Waterford who had been working as a real estate agent in recent months.
