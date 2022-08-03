Murals project approved by Glens Falls Planning Board

GLENS FALLS — Even though the city Planning Board on Tuesday approved the city's arts district's murals project, it wasn't without some dissent from the public.

"I'm all for the project, I think its a great idea, but I'm not too crazy about the imagery of one of them," one resident said during the meeting.

He was referring to the mural of hot air balloons that is now due to be painted by Louisiana artist Jesse Melanson at 144 Glen St.

"Glens Falls National Bank for years and years had the rotating sign on the corner right downtown with the balloons. I was so happy when that was taken down, and I have a feeling that the mural in question is a larger version of that. I just don't think it's appropriate. I just wish we could get another image associated with Glens Falls," he said.

Another resident said that while she appreciates the design of the mural, she doesn't think it should go on the side wall of the Domino's Pizza building. She said she feels that particular wall is a big communication of what the Glens Falls community is.

"In my opinion, any mural that will be painted there should be talked about a little more. It's what people see when they drive into the city," she said.

Also, Hannah Williams, a local artist, will paint a nature scene featuring a bear at 20 Warren St., while an artist from Texas, Toni Ardizzone, will paint a wildlife mural currently undergoing revisions on the building at 103 Warren St.

In response to these remarks, Kate Austin-Avon, co-founder and administrator for the arts district, said that the designs have gone back and forth in revisions many times, and that they didn't make their decisions lightly.

"We just want to get the work started. We now have a very small window of time in order to utilize the money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative," she said.

This mural project is part of the $125,000 that was designated for establishing an arts district, according to Austin-Avon.

She said that it's taken approximately 10 years altogether to get to this point.

The project was passed unanimously with no dissenting votes.

Now that the murals project has been approved, Austin-Avon said that they can expect to begin painting later this month.

Other people who spoke at the meeting were in support of the project and were appreciative of the amount of work the arts district has put into it.

Austin-Avon said in a separate interview that arts district officials hope this is the start of more public art to come and that the public should get more involved in the decision-making process when it comes to choosing what gets put on display.

"We've done online surveys before. We may do that again in the future, where people can speak out as to what they want to see in the city," she said.