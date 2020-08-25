Municipalities face tough spending choices

The one bright spot is that sales tax collections on internet purchases jumped 132% in that same period, though the yield was dwarfed by the declines in all other sectors of the retail and service economy.

School districts are also gearing up for a potential 20% reduction in state aid.

With state government facing its own $14.5 billion deficit and hoping for a federal aid package that has yet to materialize, the Rochester City School District announced Aug. 18 it was preparing to cut 20% from its budget and was forced to lay off 116 staffers. One wrinkle faced by that school district is that state aid would not cover its pre-kindergarten program because the children are not going to be in physical classrooms.

Gerry Geist, director of the Association of Towns, said municipal government officials are hoping to get at least some relief from legislation now before Gov. Andrew Cuomo that would allow greater flexibility in budgeting. One example is it would give the towns the ability to borrow against their reserve funds, he said.