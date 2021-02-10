Municipalities across New York focus on region's road salt reduction successes

The sodium chloride levels in the lake have been on the rise in recent years, though they remain below the state’s allowable threshold for contamination.

To keep it that way, The Fund, a science-driven organization that works to preserve Lake George, has partnered with municipalities throughout Warren County by investing over $550,000 to purchase equipment and provide the necessary training to implement brine programs in a bid to preserves the lake's water quality.

The efforts have not only reduced the amount of road salt entering the lake, but have saved the municipalities thousands of dollars on road salt expenses and personnel expenses annually.

Thousands of gallons of brine can be produced at little cost and can help save thousands of dollars in operating expenses because the treatment melts snow and ice that piles up on roadways.

In Lake George, the town has saved over 50% in road salt expenses annually, said Dennis Dickinson, the town’s supervisor.

“Fifty percent was a very noticeable milestone, and that’s the thing, I think, that got everybody excited,” he said.