The Moreau Town Highway Department will shut down its municipal fueling station at the end of October, leaving other non-profit and county entities that utilize the pumps to fend for themselves at the gas pump.

In order to continue using its own municipal fuel pumps, the town would need to invest more than $27,000 in upgrades to its system, a price the town did not want to pay.

“The other issue is they’re not very big tanks,” Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said of the municipal pumps during Tuesday’s town board meeting.

During its Jan. 5 organizational meeting, the board voted to allow some non-profit and other organizations such as the South Glens Falls Fire Company, Civic Center of Moreau, Inc. (the Moreau Community Center), Moreau Emergency Squad, and South Glens Falls Central School; as well as the Saratoga County Public Health Nurse to purchase diesel and gasoline from the municipal pumps. Other municipal departments that use the pumps include Recreation and Buildings, Transfer Station, sewer, and water departments.

“Because we service … a number of municipal organizations that we have agreed to allow to use the pumps, they (the fueling stations) don’t maintain storage for very long,” Kusnierz said.

To save on the cost to upgrade the pumps, Highway Department Superintendent Chris Abrams recommended the town shut down the pumps and switch to the Wex fuel card system. Wex Inc., is a third-party provider of commercial and government payments and information processing. The Wex fuel card system tracks fuel purchases made at any commercial station and automatically removes tax charges for municipal fleet vehicles.

Abrams said that any of the other entities that used to purchase fuel from the municipal pumps would be eligible to work with the Wex Company. He estimated that it could take between 30 to 60 days to run out the fuel remaining within the municipal tanks. Kusnierz said his office would start notifying the other users of the pumps as soon as possible to allow them adequate time to make future arrangements.