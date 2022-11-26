Multiple Grinches don't steal Salem parade's Christmas spirit

SALEM — The crowds along Salem’s Main Street had perfect weather on Saturday afternoon for watching the town’s annual holiday parade.

Sunshine brought out the colors in costumes and floats, mild temperatures let spectators leave the overcoats at home and a little breeze made the tinsel sparkle.

The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the parade and set this year’s theme of “Christmas at the Movies.” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” was the top choice, with four Grinches prowling the route. A scowling Grinch joined the chorus line with the Susie Shoe Dancers at the Main and Broadway intersection. The Grinch with the Salem Food Pantry’s float, the Whoville Food Pantry, tried to steal the float’s Christmas tree right in front of the judge’s table. But another Grinch, accompanied by his dog Max, handed out candy canes to eager children along the route.

Salem Girl Scout Troop 3840 picked “Elf” as their movie, while Salem Girl Scout Troop 3061 watched a mockup of “Home Alone.” Nine-year-old Max Harsha sang “Frosty the Snowman” for the parade judges.

The stars of the parade, though, were the members of the Cambridge-Salem high school football team, fresh from their victory Friday over Moriah in the Class D state semi-finals. Announcer Pete Carrolan said this was their third parade in Salem this month, following two earlier wins for the Class D Section II title on Nov. 12 and the Class D quarterfinal on Nov. 20. Carrolan confidently predicted there would be a fourth parade on Friday after the team comes home from the state championship.

Other participants in the parade included Grand Marshal Mary Kate McPhee, a senior at Salem Central School, in an antique pickup truck driven by her grandfather, the Historic Salem Court House, Noosh’Anna the Clown, Cambridge-Salem Youth Cheerleading, Washington County Dairy Princess Alyce Harrington, the Oriental Shriners of Troy, individual horseback riders and a contingent of horsewomen from 4J Farms in Argyle.

First responders included the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Salem Rescue Squad and Salem and Rupert fire departments.

There might be several Grinches in a parade, but there’s only one Santa. Santa and Mrs. Claus rode in a white carriage with draft horses driven by Mike Fields. After the parade, the Clauses were available for family photos at the village gazebo.

The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored an “Elf on the Shelf” scavenger hunt Saturday morning, ending just before the parade. Natalie Heneghan was the winner, finding the most elf codes in participating downtown shops including Jacko’s Corner, Stewart’s Shop and Laura’s Garden. The Historic Salem Court House held a craft fair with local artists and crafters.