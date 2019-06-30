{{featured_button_text}}
Queensbury fire

Firefighters from multiple departments respond to a house fire at 15 Warren St. in Queensbury Sunday evening. No one was harmed in the fire and officials said it was knocked down quickly preventing a total loss. 

 SAMUEL NORTHROP snorthrop@poststar.com

QUEENSBURY — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire at 15 Warren St. in Queensbury Sunday evening at approximately 8 p.m.

South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Department was on the call and Chief John Harrington said the fire was taken down quickly with no injuries to residents or crews.

“All the residents were out unharmed,” Harrington said. “We had a good knockdown.”

He said the fire originated in a closet upstairs, but its cause is still under investigation.

Owner of the house Jim Edgerly said he had no clue what caused the fire, and was alerted by his grandson who ran downstairs to tell him about the burn.

Edgerly said he tried to get a water hose upstairs, but by the time he returned the smoke was too thick and he made the 911 call.

“I ran and I looked and the entire back bedroom closet was on fire,” Edgerly said. “Only thing there was to do was get out of the house.”

The fire was not a total loss, but there was water and smoke damage upstairs from the fight.

West Glens Falls, Kingsbury, Bay Ridge, Queensbury Central and South Glens Falls Fire Departments assisted South Queensbury on the call.

