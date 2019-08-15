{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTER — Fire departments from around Warren County were called out to a fire on Palmer Pond Road on Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 6:45 p.m. It was initially unclear what type of building was burning, but initial reports were that flames were visible.

The Riverside, Chestertown, Johnsburg, North Creek, Bolton and Warrensburg volunteer fire departments were each called to the scene.

More details will be posted when they become available.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Load comments