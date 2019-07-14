QUEENSBURY — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire a 32 Homer Ave. in Queensbury at approximately 12:05 p.m. Sunday.
The residence was a multi-apartment home with four units.
One resident was already outside when crews arrived and another was met by rescue crews as they were attempting entry, according to Queensbury Central Fire Department Chief Richard Jones.
They were transported to Glens Falls Hospital. The extent of their injuries were unknown as of 2 p.m.
Jones said firefighters attacked the fire only from the exterior and no crews had been inside of the building as of early afternoon Sunday.
The blaze caused the roof to collapse early on in the fight and the building was reported as a total loss, according to Jones.
There were no firefighter injuries.
The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Queensbury Central was assisted by West Glens Falls and Bay Ridge Fire Departments with South Queensbury on standby during the call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.