WHITEHALL — Soon-to-be high school graduate Tyler Michaud had his first brain surgery at three months old.
WHITEHALL — Carol Angus remembers watching them build the brand new church up on the hill.
His condition, cortical dysplasia, prevented parts of his brain from full development, causing seizures from a young age.
Since then, he has undergone many more surgeries, including one as recently as May 1 this year. Despite the operations, extended hospital stays and regular physical therapy, Tyler is graduating on time with his high school diploma and a career and technical education diploma from BOCES in health and hospitality.
Tyler had a very simple answer to whether he felt he has had to overcome something to be walking across the stage Friday night: “No.”
His mother, Amy Michaud, said that was typical and Tyler's understanding of what’s different or difficult is not like everyone else’s.
“He learns things his way,” Amy said. “A seizure in our house is like a sneeze in yours.”
The surgery in May left Tyler’s entire left side paralyzed for two weeks. He was unable to move his limbs, talk or even swallow. Amy said he started gaining everything back, slowly at first, but rehabilitation specialists estimated it would take about a month before he would be ready to return home.
He was out in nine days, proof of his determination and drive, Amy said. His goal has been to be able to walk across the stage.
Tyler has a track record of exceeding expectations. When he was younger, doctors told Amy if he ever learned to walk he would have a limp until he was a teenager. But he was riding a bike by age 10.
Tyler said he'll be happy to have high school finished so he can focus on other things. He volunteers at several places in Whitehall, wants to start looking for a job when he’s back to full strength and keeps a close eye on his mother as well. She said she’s ready for him to get back to cutting grass and doing other chores.
Amy also said the Whitehall community has been supportive through everything, hosting fundraisers and pitching in whenever they can.
“For such a little community, I tell you what, they can absolutely pull together. They really support their kids and their families,” Amy said.
Tyler has been seizure-free since the May surgery and Amy credited the thorough planning and mapping by the Dartmouth medical team that charted out regions of his brain for language and motor skills, taking out only what was necessary.
For now, he is scheduled to continue physical therapy through the end of July. Tyler said he’s not a huge fan of waking up early for the morning sessions, but he’ll keep doing what it takes to get back to full strength.
Amy said he was not great at taking directions or accepting help at first, but he has come around.
“He'd like to do things himself, but he’s really listening to what he can and can’t do so that he can progress,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.