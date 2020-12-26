Mullen building demolition slightly delayed

QUEENSBURY — The old Mullen Iron Works building may not come down before the end of 2020 after all.
The building at 275 Bay Road has been abandoned for about two decades.
Former owner Dave Mullen walked away from the property after his business closed. The county has been trying for many years to get rid of the dilapidated structure, which is covered in graffiti and has a partially caved-in roof.
It is located next to the BD medical device plant on a heavily traveled thoroughfare.
The county had foreclosed on the property because of more than $300,000 in unpaid taxes. It conducted an environmental assessment, which found no major contaminants.
Bronze Contracting, of Remsen in Oneida County, was hired to raze the structure in December.
However, Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said at the Dec. 18 Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting that the demolition has been delayed because National Grid had some utility work to complete.
County spokesman Don Lehman said National Grid needed to cut and cap the gas line and remove the electric lines before the contractor can begin work.
“The hope was the demolition would be done this month, but under the circumstances, Warren County is working with the contractor to get it done as quickly as possible with the understanding that this part of it is out of the contractor’s control,” he said in an email.
National Grid spokesman Patrick Stella said on Wednesday that gas service was cut on Tuesday and he expected that electric service was going to be cut on Wednesday.
“Although this work may not have occurred as quickly as we would have liked, we believe we did make every effort to accommodate the request,” he said in an email.
Stella added that National Grid has been very busy during the last few months with storms and outages, which delayed some fall work.
“The October windstorm in particular was the most severe storm National Grid has responded to in all of upstate New York in the past 20 years, causing 250,000 eastern New York customers to lose power and causing damage beyond the five days it took to restore those customers. We are still making repairs to the system due to the damage from that particular storm,” he said.
