Mullen building demolition slightly delayed

QUEENSBURY — The old Mullen Iron Works building may not come down before the end of 2020 after all.

The building at 275 Bay Road has been abandoned for about two decades.

Former owner Dave Mullen walked away from the property after his business closed. The county has been trying for many years to get rid of the dilapidated structure, which is covered in graffiti and has a partially caved-in roof.

It is located next to the BD medical device plant on a heavily traveled thoroughfare.

The county had foreclosed on the property because of more than $300,000 in unpaid taxes. It conducted an environmental assessment, which found no major contaminants.

Bronze Contracting, of Remsen in Oneida County, was hired to raze the structure in December.

However, Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said at the Dec. 18 Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting that the demolition has been delayed because National Grid had some utility work to complete.

County spokesman Don Lehman said National Grid needed to cut and cap the gas line and remove the electric lines before the contractor can begin work.