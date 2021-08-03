MT Returnables returns to action

QUEENSBURY — After the death of owner Bob Ball, MT Returnables has returned to operation after an 8-month shutdown, thanks to the support of loyal customers.

Daughter Jade Eddy has taken over the redemption center on Ohio Avenue.

Eddy said it has been hard to keep things going since her father died in a motorcycle crash in August 2020. He did not have a will, so the business was tied up in estate proceedings. She wanted to reopen in January.

“It was far more complicated than I anticipated. Essentially, I had to open this as a brand new business — entirely from scratch,” she said.

Eddy needed about $20,000 to cover expenses, such as insurance, rent and salaries, before she could get the revenue from the bottles. She was unable to access her father’s business account, however, and the bank would not give her a loan.

“They said, ‘You’re unemployed, so we can’t help you,’” she said. “The fact that I worked here for 15 years and the reason that I was unemployed was because this place couldn’t open didn’t matter at all to them.”

One of her customers suggested that she start a GoFundMe page, which she really did not want to do, but she had no other choice. Her customers stepped up.