MT Returnables returns, nine months after owner's death

“I ended up raising the money needed to open within two weeks,” she said.

A couple of customers gave her a thousand dollars. She offered to repay people, but not a single person said they wanted to be paid back.

Eddy said her customers are very loyal.

“They supported our father so much. He’s done so much for people over the years. They wanted to be able to give that back,” she said.

Ball had contributed to Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, theater groups, school sports, food pantries and people who lost homes because of fire, Eddy said.

The store has three employees in addition to Eddy.

Ruth Monthony has been working for the store for 2 1/2 years. During the shutdown, she got another job but told her manager that she would be going back to MT Returnables when it reopened.

“I like to count and sort things,” he said.

Han Scherer said he was working for the business last summer when Monthony and Eddy had to take some time off because of the pandemic. Scherer said Ball treated him well so he was eager to come back.

The third employee is Abbie Searles.