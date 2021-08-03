MT Returnables returns, nine months after owner's death

QUEENSBURY — After the death of owner Bob Ball, MT Returnables has returned to operation after an eight-month shutdown, thanks to the support of loyal customers.
Daughter Jade Eddy has taken over the redemption center on Ohio Avenue.
Eddy said it has been hard to keep things going since her father died in a motorcycle crash in August 2020.
He did not have a will, so the business was tied up in estate proceedings. She wanted to reopen in January.
“It was far more complicated than I anticipated. Essentially, I had to open this as a brand new business — entirely from scratch,” she said.
Eddy needed about $20,000 to cover expenses, such as insurance, rent and salaries, before she could get the revenue from the bottles. She was unable to access her father’s business account, however, and the bank would not give her a loan.
“They said, ‘You’re unemployed, so we can’t help you,’” she said. “The fact that I worked here for 15 years and the reason that I was unemployed was because this place couldn’t open didn’t matter at all to them.”
One of her customers suggested that she start a GoFundMe page, which she really did not want to do, but she had no other choice. Her customers stepped up.
“I ended up raising the money needed to open within two weeks,” she said.
A couple of customers gave her a thousand dollars. She offered to repay people, but not a single person said they wanted to be paid back.
Eddy said her customers are very loyal.
“They supported our father so much. He’s done so much for people over the years. They wanted to be able to give that back,” she said.
Ball had contributed to Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, theater groups, school sports, food pantries and people who lost homes because of fire, Eddy said.
The store has three employees in addition to Eddy.
Ruth Monthony has been working for the store for 2 1/2 years. During the shutdown, she got another job but told her manager that she would be going back to MT Returnables when it reopened.
“I like to count and sort things,” he said.
Han Scherer said he was working for the business last summer when Monthony and Eddy had to take some time off because of the pandemic. Scherer said Ball treated him well so he was eager to come back.
The third employee is Abbie Searles.
The space has been slightly reconfigured. People just need to drop off their bottles from their car and the staff will take care of the rest, Eddy said.
They process 15,000 to 25,000 containers per day.
The business is open Monday through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on Friday and Sunday.
Eddy said she is still trying to deal with her father’s affairs, so she had to close the store on Friday.
The Corinth location is still closed. She said the building needs upgrades, and it is difficult to run both locations.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.