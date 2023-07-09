TICONDEROGA — The unassuming community of Ticonderoga is transformed into a “Strange New World” when William Shatner comes to town. Ever the consummate entertainer, Shatner’s latest visit to the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga on Friday included him “examining” Joan Grande (mother of singer Ariana Grande) on the Enterprise’s medical bay set, and “punching” one of his managers on the engineering deck.

At 92-years-old, Shatner is best known for playing the inimitable Capt. James T. Kirk in the iconic science fiction television and movie franchise “Star Trek,” which premiered in 1966.

But it wasn’t all stage fights and playing doctor with pop-stars’ parents, 57 years after its premier, William Shatner is still finding new beauty in “Star Trek’s” philosophies and deep connections with its fans.

“The first ship of the U.S. Navy was a sailing ship called ‘Enterprise,’ pointed out one super fan during Shatner’s visit.

“That’s beautiful,” Shatner replied. “That’s a beauty I never knew.”

“I’m Canadian, I don’t know these things. We were at war in Ticonderoga,” he added with a laugh.

The fan who pointed out the historical connection to the famous TV starship, was another member of “Star Trek” royalty; Mike Okuda, who along with his wife Denise, worked in the art department for the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” sequel series “Star Trek: Picard.”

As Shatner toured the meticulously detailed corridors and set pieces from the original series on display at the museum, he gave much credit to people like the Okudas and “Star Trek: Picard” Production Designer Dave Blass and Art Director Liz Kloczkowski, who were also in attendance.

“A designer for movies is unknown by the audience, but worshipped by the cognoscenti of movie-makers,” he said.

In a place where thousands of “Star Trek” fans flock to each year simply to appreciate the detail of the production design of the television series, Shatner’s praise of the unsung heroes of film-making did not fall on deaf ears. Particularly his lauding of original series set designer, Matt Jefferies as he sat at a table strewn with props in the briefing room set.

“The excellence of Matt Jefferies’ talents is evidenced for me, in the simple design of this table,” he said. “This table has all kinds of angles.”

Shatner explained that the angles built into the table, allowed for a vast array of camera angles to be shot during scenes that would often be used for a lot of character exposition. Giving the audience something interesting to look without a lot of action taking place.

Much of Shatner’s musings while touring the sets with fans centered more on the philosophies and thought-provoking satires brought on by the series rather than the nitty-gritty, ‘how we did it,’ of the show.

Shatner himself, seemed much more interested in what the fans in the room thought versus any anecdote he could conjure. During a discussion stemming from the creation of the Klingon dictionary, (a language credited to Marc Okrand, spoken by a war-like and often antagonistic alien race in the “Star Trek” franchise) he posed the question to the group “how do languages evolve.”

“The cool kids,” one fan named Fran said referencing the idea that popularity and use is what drives cultural change.

“You’re absolutely right, that’s exactly what I would think,” Shatner said to Fran’s delight.

While on the last stop of the tour, seated in his iconic captain’s chair on the bridge set, Shatner spoke at length with a fan who is a practicing veterinarian about the rigors of her profession, and the shared pain of losing a beloved pet.

“We talk a great deal about human, the spirit, the essence, the consciences, the energy, that’s the mystery of death,” he posed. “Do you have any thoughts on whether a dog has a soul?”

“I think if anyone does, a dog does,” the fan answered.

“Wow,” Shatner replied in awe. “What a beautiful answer for dog lovers.”

As promised by James Cawley, owner of the attraction earlier in the day, the hour-long tour with Shatner was a conversational and anecdotal rollercoaster ride, taking fans through a winding adventure of humor, behind the scenes snippets, and deep philosophical interludes.

“When he’s here, this is his show,” Cawley said. “Whatever comes up, whether it’s Star Trek, or horses, or whatever, he very much likes to connect with people.”

