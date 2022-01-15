Mr. Lake George gets ready to retire

LAKE GEORGE — “This has never been work for me. I’ve always felt I come to the Village Hall to do what I enjoy. I think that’s important,” Mayor Robert Blais said in an interview last week.

As he sat behind his desk, surrounded by framed family photos of children and grandchildren with awards neatly hung to cover an entire wall of his office, he reflected on his 51 years as the mayor of Lake George Village.

Despite claiming he would retire twice before and not going through with it, Blais says “it’s time.”

“I’m 85 and I want to spend more time with my family. My children are getting older and they live in different places. It’s just time,” he said.

Mayor Blais recently returned from a 2,200-mile drive to George to see his son for Christmas and also has a daughter living in Myrtle Beach and another daughter in Clifton Park.

“The other thing is you want to go out a winner; you want to go out at the top of your game,” he said.

Blais said he thinks he is there.

While the mayor is planning his retirement, he still has plans for 2022.

He cited the dissolution study as the biggest item on the table for the village this year, but he couldn’t help but talk about the newest edition to the events he has brought to the village — Ice Castles.

“I think one of the biggest jobs we’ve ever had here is to promote Lake George as a year-round destination, and with the coming of the Ice Castles, we can do that,” Blais said.

The mayor has taken on many duties during his time in office, some of which do not traditionally fall onto a mayor's desk. Blais handles all of the events that come to the village throughout the year.

He was a part of the planning for the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons. Blais said Ice Castles would not have chosen Lake George if not for that space.

“I just met with the guy who is on site there for about an hour and he praised the festival space. He said as soon as they saw it when they first came to scope out the village as a possible location, they knew it was perfect,” he said.

Blais also started Elvis Week, welcomed the annual car show, and met with the coordinator of Americade to bring the motorcycle rally to the village.

“I remember when the guy came in, he said: ‘Mayor, I run a big motorcycle rally in Aspen, Colorado and I want to bring it here,’ and I said ‘oh boy, wait until the people hear this,’” he chuckled.

He remembered the pushback he received for some of his projects and special events in the village, but Blais said they have become some of the greatest features of Lake George.

“I remember families that came to that board meeting about Americade and said no way, we don’t want that here, but it’s now one of the most-attended events we have,” Blais said. “We had to create a balance between making the village an enjoyable place for the residents as well as an exciting destination for tourists.”

The mayor believes he has created a strong foundation for his successor, possibly interested board member Raymond Perry.

The mayor said he has not only boosted the tourism and available attractions, but also strengthened the chamber of commerce and started the Lake George Arts project.

“When I took over in the ‘70s, the village was known as glitzy and similar to Coney Island, which I see nothing wrong with. I think we are still considered a middle-class family resort that is always changing. I’m just happy we are still exciting,” he said.

His goal in office was to make the village a place where families wanted to go.

“I think we have done that. We have become one of the top family destinations across the nation over the last few years. After visitors see the attractions and experience the activities, they want to walk the main strip of the village because it’s interesting and exciting,” Blais said.

He will miss coming to the Village Hall everyday the most after he retires.

“I’m just going to miss having a place to go and knowing when I get there it will be interesting and challenging,” he reflected.

Blais hopes to remain a part of the village events planning and promotion in the Charles R. Wood Park, when a new mayor is elected next March. Blais said he finds the promotion of new events and planning of returning events “extremely interesting work.”

The mayor said the only factor that would stop him from retirement would be a vote to pass the dissolution of the village, in which case he said he would stay on as mayor to help make the plans and handle the transition.

“I’m not gonna sit home or sell my house and move to Florida,” he laughed. “I will never leave Lake George, I’ll always be here.”

