GLENS FALLS — When Thomas Hoy, longtime CEO of Arrow Financial Co. and its Glens Falls National Bank subsidiary, gathered a group of community leaders to purchase the abandoned former Woolworth’s 5&10 building in downtown Glens Falls in 1996, he had no inkling it would become a performing arts theater.

“He knew that it (the building) was key to the redevelopment of downtown,” said David Turner, who with his wife, Martha Banta, established the Adirondack Theatre Festival and were instrumental in redeveloping the building that now is the Charles R. Wood Theater. “That’s why he pulled the group together to buy it.”

The convergence of a real estate investment and performing arts catalyst came when Adirondack Theatre Festival staged its first play at the building in 1996.

It was initially intended as a one-time use to call attention to the building and encourage downtown revitalization.

There was one restaurant open evenings in downtown Glens Falls at the time, which usually had little business.

“All of a sudden, the restaurant was full and then everyone got up and left at 5 until 8,” Turner recalled.

Turner and Banta recognized the potential, and drew up some basic sketches of what a theater might look like in the building and put them up in the building’s windows.

“It was like three in the afternoon that day, and he (Hoy) was down there in front of the window looking at them.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

The Charles R. Wood Theater is just one example of the myriad community projects which Hoy, who died June 11, at age 74, was instrumental in — either as a strategist, fundraiser, or personal contributor, in many cases all three.

Longtime Arrow CEO Hoy dies Thomas Hoy, the longtime former CEO of Arrow Financial Corp. and its Glens Falls National Bank subsidiary, died Sunday at the age of 74.

Others include two Glens Falls Hospital expansion projects, the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council center by City Park, the Glens Falls Youth Center, Greater Glens Falls Family YMCA expansion and improvements, and renovation and expansion of Crandall Public Library.

“I think of him as ‘Mr. Glens Falls.’ There wasn’t much that Tom was not involved in,” said The Rev. John Barclay, former longtime pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Glens Falls, and a longtime friend of Hoy.

“Tom was just the most exceptionally great leader and community volunteer,” said Paul Scimeca, president and chief executive officer of Glens Falls Hospital. “His time here helped to shape this region.”

Projects outside Glens Falls include the Regional Higher Education Center at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury, construction of Adirondack Samaritan Counseling Center in Hudson Falls, and the Pember Museum in Granville.

“Tom was perhaps the most consequential community leader of the past 30 years,” said Mark Behan, an Arrow Financial Corp. board member. “The community brought their hopes and dreams to Tom, and he helped bring them to life. When he signed on to help with a project, success almost always followed.”

Hoy, at times, backed projects that seemingly faced unsurmountable odds.

“Anybody who does not think that will be a big challenge is not even on this planet,” Hoy acknowledged in 2009, when city officials and business leaders launched a campaign to sell 2,500 season tickets in about a three-week span as a condition to bring The Phantoms American Hockey League team to the Glens Falls Civic Center — now Cool Insuring Arena.

Hoy knew when to shoot for the sky and when to temper expectations.

“We should start small, and focus on a list of projects that are doable,” Hoy said in 2004, when the city was establishing the Downtown Glens Falls Business Improvement District.

Pedestrian safety was among the Business Improvement District initiatives that Hoy pushed for behind the scenes.

Hoy also knew when a proposed project was not practical.

“Tom also knew when to say ‘no,’ or ‘not now,’” said Behan, founder and president of Behan Communications. “It was that capacity to realistically assess the viability of projects, and do so with kindness that brought him so much credibility and such deep affection in the community.”

Hoy’s wisdom was highly sought out, leading to him sitting on numerous charitable, economic development and banking industry boards.

“In Tom’s case, the word ‘sat’ is not appropriate. He didn’t just occupy a seat on a board because of who he was. He was an energetic and enthusiastic leader in every organization and set the example for the rest of us,” said Robert Joy, co-founder and longtime CEO of JMZ Architects and Planners of Glens Falls. “Glens Falls is a richer place because Tom chose to make his life here.”

Joy served with Hoy on many community boards, and was the architect for The Charles R. Wood Theater project and a new building on South Street that is part of the bank’s downtown Glens Falls headquarters campus.

“Tom insisted on designing a building that would match the quality of the main office and spur the redevelopment of South Street. It was just one of the many ways he was committed to the community,” Joy said.

The respect people had for Hoy garnered him influence locally and nationally.

Former U.S. Rep. Bill Owens, D-Plattsburgh, said that in 2010, Hoy organized about a 45-minute conference call with community bank executives to explain how the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Bill would be unfairly detrimental to community banks.

“I voted against Dodd-Frank,” as a result, said Owens, who recently replaced Hoy as chairman of Arrow Financial Corp.

Hoy, a one-time high school wrestler, sometimes played the metaphorical role of a football linebacker, opening the path for a running back to score.

When they were raising funds for the theater, Hoy was able to arrange meetings with prominent individuals such as then-state Sen. Ronald Stafford, R-Plattsburgh, and philanthropist Charles R. Wood, Turner said.

“He would get me in the door, and then he would let me make the sale,” Turner said.

Other times, Hoy was the metaphorical bulldozer that cleared obstructions from the path of progress.

When construction was about to start for renovation of the Woolworth’s building for the theater project, National Grid abruptly insisted that the electrical capacitor be buried under ground, said former Glens Falls Economic Development Director James Martin.

“That was going to add another $200,000 to the cost of the project,” Martin said. “Needless to say, it was never under-ground.”

Hoy would not use his influence selfishly.

Charles Peltz, conductor of the Glens Falls Symphony, recalled being at a social function and someone suggesting that Hoy could influence the sale of a building by urging the city code enforcement officer to constantly write citations until the building owner gave in and sold.

“Tom dismissed the idea in his gentle, smiling, but firm way — ‘I don’t work that way,’” Peltz said. “Pure character over expediency and self-interest. It wasn’t that the idea was complicated or could backfire. It was simply that it wasn’t completely right to Tom Hoy.”

Hoy was witty, and chose his words carefully.

When the former Naval Reserve captain spoke, those around him knew he had something important to say.

“He had a definite sense of humor,” said Owens. “And he did not talk a lot. He picked his spots and he focused on what was important, and he would keep it to that arena.”

“He had both credibility and personality. You knew he was on your side,” said state Assemblyman Matt Simpson, who served with Hoy on the Warren-Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency board.

“Tom could have been full of himself with his influence and all that — but he never was. And he was genuine,” said Barclay, the pastor.

Hoy, in his own words, explained it this way in a Post-Star article about the 150th anniversary of Glens Falls National Bank.

“When we start pretending to be something that we’re not, then the end is near,” he said.

A compliment from Hoy was highly treasured.

Martin, who organized the annual downtown Glens Falls Hometown Holidays festival for several years, recalled one year when Hoy passed him along the street during the festival.

“He came up to me and said, ‘Jim — great job,’” Martin said. “That meant a lot to me, coming from Tom Hoy.”

Hoy joined Glens Falls National Bank as a management trainee in 1974.

Ironically, he originally interviewed for a position at First National Bank of Glens Falls before being hired at Glens Falls National.

The two banks, Glens Falls National, known as “the red bank,” on one side of Glen Street, and First National, known as “the white bank” on the other side, were fierce competitors for many years until First National, later known as Evergreen Bank, was bought out by a forerunner of what is now TD Bank.

Hoy quickly became involved in the community, volunteering as treasurer of the Presbyterian Weekday Nursery School in 1976 and ’77, and as co-chairman in 1977 of the Glens Fall Jaycees program that provided Christmas presents for 180 children from needy families, according to Post-Star archives reports.

Barclay, the Presbyterian pastor, said Hoy was one of the first parishioners he got to know well when Barclay came to Glens Falls in 1980.

“Before the month was out, he invited me to lunch, and that just began a wonderful friendship and relationship,” he said.

Over lunch, Hoy told him that his two great role models were George I. Davis, the last president and chief executive officer of Glens Falls Insurance Co., and Steve Birdsall, another Glens Falls Insurance Co. executive who was active in the YMCA. American Red Cross, and Lake George Association.

Hoy became president of the bank in 1996 and CEO a year later.

He was president of Arrow Financial Corp., the bank’s parent company, from 1996 to 2012, and chairman from 2004 until a few weeks ago.

Hoy’s banking philosophy was simple.

“You don’t tell your customers what to do. You ask them,” he said in 2000.

Hoy was known for his attention to customers.

Scimeca, the hospital CEO, recalled that some years ago he was attempting to make an ATM transaction at the bank’s campus in downtown Glens Falls, and the ATM did not work.

Hoy noticed Scimeca turn around to leave, stopped him, and offered to guide him to another ATM.

“He didn’t know who I was (at the time). I was just another customer,” Scimeca said.

During his tenure as CEO, Arrow Financial grew from $653 million in assets and 17 offices, in 1996 to $2 billion in assets and 35 offices in 2012, according to Rachael Murray, a bank spokeswoman.

Hoy oversaw the bank’s introduction of the VISA Check Card in 1997 and the launch of Internet banking services in 1999.

Arrow also expanded into the insurance industry, with the acquisition of Capital Financial Group in 2004, followed by Loomis & LaPann, Inc. in 2010 and Upstate Agency, Inc. and McPhillips Insurance in 2011.

During his tenure, Glens Falls National partnered with the city of Glens Falls to establish the city’s First Time Home Buyer program, and later a bank community development subsidiary that bought abandoned houses to renovate and resell, according to Post-Star archive reports.

Few individuals work for the same employer as long as Hoy did, said Owens, the new bank chairman.

“He was able to do something for fifty years and retain a high quality of enthusiasm. That’s something that is unusual,” he said.

The bank has not only lost a leader, but a fountain of corporate history, Owens said.

“It’s just a huge loss in corporate memory that I don’t think you can replace,” he said.

Community service Thomas Hoy served as board chairman/president for the following organizations at different times: Glens Falls Hospital

Glens Falls Hospital Foundation

New York Bankers Association

Adirondack Community College

Independent Bankers Association of New York

Adirondack Community College Foundation

CWI

Charles R. Wood Theater

The Hyde Collection

Glens Falls Family YMCA

New York State Bank Fiduciary Fund

Served on the boards of the following organizations:

Davis International Banking Consultants

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York

American Bankers Association

Adirondack Community College Foundation

Tri-County United Way

Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce

Mohican Council Boy Scouts of America Executive Board

First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls (Elder, Trustee and Deacon)

Amanda’s House

Warren Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency

Adirondack Home Aides

Mountain Lake PBS

Warren County Empire Zone

AAA Northway

Capital Campaign committee of Samaritan Counseling Center

Glens Falls Presbyterian Weekday Nursery School

Independence Trail heritage tourism project

Fort Ticonderoga Sources: Arrow Financial Corp., Post-Star archives