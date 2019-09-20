GRANVILLE — The Little League field is the new temporary home of the Mettawee River.
About 700 feet of the river in the village was diverted so the riverbed could be cleaned of coal tar, a known human carcinogen, that had been dumped in the river by the former Granville Electric and Gas Co. from 1898 to 1946.
That company is now part of New York State Electric and Gas Corp., and it is responsible for the approximately $19 million state superfund site cleanup that the Department of Environmental Conservation is overseeing.
The DEC said in an email Thursday that about 20,000 yards of soil will be excavated "under a portion of the river and ballfields adjacent" to the manufactured gas plant site, starting the week of Sept. 23.
Sediment control measures are in place, including curtains in the river, to keep turbidity from affecting the river upstream and downstream. The DEC said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assisted with the sediment controls.
Contractors will dispose of the polluted sediment off-site.
"The DEC has a full-time on-site representative to monitor conditions in the field," the DEC added.
Once work is completed, the Mettawee will be put "back to its original alignment with some improvements to the river's original geomorphology to enhance fish habitat," according to the DEC. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Trout Unlimited provided help with the design of the riverbed.
The plan is to divert the river back in late 2019, and finish the diversion by early 2020, the DEC said.
