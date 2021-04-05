Mountain Lake PBS to show Charles Evans Hughes documentary

A documentary about Charles Evans Hughes, one of Glens Falls’ most famous residents, will be coming to Mountain Lake PBS later this year.

“My Native Air: Charles Evans Hughes and the Adirondacks” is expected to premiere on the public television network as early as May or June, although an exact date has not been set, said Maury Thompson, who led the film’s production over the last two years.

“I’d love to tell people a specific date, but I don’t have it yet,” he said.

The 43-minute documentary tells of Hughes’ connections to the Adirondacks. It was filmed at various locations throughout the Glens Falls region, including Lake George, Silver Bay and The Hyde Collection, among others.

Thompson, a former Post-Star reporter, had the idea for the film about 12 years ago, when he picked up a book on New York politics at a Friends of Crandall Public Library book sale.

The book contained a section on Hughes that caught his attention, and Thompson began researching and writing extensively about the man who would go on to become governor of New York and later run for president.