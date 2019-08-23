What appeared to be a bicycle coasted down a sidewalk on Glen Street in Glens Falls one afternoon earlier this month, off to the side of the road, moving at a clip faster than pedals could take it.
That speed came not from the rider’s legs, but from a small gasoline-burning engine that sounded like a lawnmower.
Under state law, the machine was not just illegally riding on the sidewalk, but also illegal to use on a public street at all.
It was much like the one ridden by a man who was charged with numerous crimes in Moreau last week after he rode into the side of a tractor trailer, hurting himself and raising questions about which versions of power-assisted bicycles are legal on the road.
That driver, Kirby M. Lopez, 44, of Moreau, had a suspended driver’s license because of a prior alcohol-related conviction and was charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating out of ignition interlock restrictions and was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with no headlight, according to police.
In recent years, a variety of new power-assisted bicycles have come on the market, along with kits that allow small engines to be attached to bicycle frames.
Bicycles with battery-powered electric generators mounted on the frame that assist the rider who is pedaling are legal on the streets of New York. But those that have motors that allow riders to ride without pedaling are considered “motor vehicles.”
State law prohibits motor vehicles from public roads, parking lots or sidewalks if they cannot be registered by the state Department of Motor Vehicles, and “motor-assisted” bicycles cannot be registered.
Rick Chiasson, owner of Rick’s Bike Shop, sells electric-powered bikes that are legal in New York. He said they have become “extremely popular”with customers, but state law does have a “gray area” as to what is legal and what’s not.
“The Legislature has been struggling with it,” he said.
The proliferation of power-assisted bicycles has been a big safety problem in some cities, but locally they aren’t high on the list of police priorities, as they haven’t become so popular they can be seen on every street corner.
Glens Falls Assistant Police Chief Joseph Boisclair said his department has had “isolated” calls about and sightings of motorized bikes on Glens Falls’ streets
Glens Falls officers have been favoring education of riders of motorized bikes over tickets, he said.
“If they are causing problems, they can be ticketed,” he said.
Boisclair pointed out there is state legislation pending that should clarify the law about electric-powered bikes, also known as “e-scooters.” The legislation would make them legal, depending on their top speed.
Warren County sheriff’s Lt. Peter DiFiore said his agency has not received many complaints about the new wave of motor-assisted bikes.
New York’s laws on what is street legal in the state now can be found at dmv.ny.gov/registration/motorized-devices-cannot-be-registered-new-york.
Those who want to check if a specific brand of bicycle or “low-speed vehicle” is allowed can contact DMV Technical Services at 518-474-5282, and select option four.
