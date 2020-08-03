Motorcyclist seriously injured in Northway crash

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a report at about 2 a.m. of a crash on the Northway about one mile south of Exit 21.

Police said Angielyn Barnes, 37, was traveling north on a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle, when she was unable to negotiate a sweeping right hand curve. Barnes struck a section of guide rail on the western side of the highway and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to a news release.

Barnes suffered serious injuries and was flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Excessive speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to police. The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the case with assistance of the Criminal Investigation Division.

All lanes of the Northway were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by the New York State Police, the Queensbury Central Fire Department and West Glens Falls EMS.

