WILTON — A Greenfield man was critically hurt Friday when he was hit by a car while sitting on a stopped motorcycle, according to State Police.

Michal Crandall, 44, of Middle Grove, was taken to Albany Medical Center with injuries State Police said were life-threatening after the 3:23 p.m. crash on Ballard Road.

Police said Crandall was headed west when he stopped for a school bus that was in the oncoming lane near Route 50, dropping off children with its stop lights on and red stop sign extended.

A vehicle driven by Connor Levy, 20, of Saratoga Springs approached from the west as well, and Levy told troopers that he did not see Crandall had stopped ahead of him, according to State Police. He collided with Crandall, throwing him from the motorcycle.

Levy was ticketed for following too closely, and police said there was no indication he was impaired or distracted by an electronic device.

Crandall's condition was not available Sunday.

