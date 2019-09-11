WHITE CREEK — A motorcyclist was seriously hurt Wednesday afternoon when his bike collided with a car on Turnpike Road, police said.
The man was taken to Albany Medical Center with what police said were life-threatening injuries after the crash just after 3 p.m. near Old State Road.
His name was not immediately released, pending notification of family members.
A helicopter was called for medical evacuation, but it was canceled as Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and Cambridge firefighters tended to the man at the scene.
State Police are investigating and said more details will be released when they become available.
