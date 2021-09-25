 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Queensbury crash
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Queensbury crash

QUEENSBURY — A Saturday morning car-motorcycle crash on Quaker Road sent the motorcycle operator to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Travis R. Viault, 35, of Queensbury, was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle easterly on Quaker Road shortly before 11 a.m. and was unable to stop in time for traffic that had come to a complete stop, police said.

Viault's motorcycle struck the rear of a 2004 Honda, driven by Lora L. Maxwell, 47, of Ocean View, New Jersey, police said.

Viault was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries to his head and wrist, police said. He was later taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Although serious, police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

This case remains under investigation, but alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors, police said. 

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by state police and the Bay Ridge Fire Department.

