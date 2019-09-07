BOLTON -- A Ballston Spa man died when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a sport-utility vehicle, the second fatal motorcycle crash in Warren County in five days.
Frank J. Fodera, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 4:22 p.m. crash on county Route 11, according to the Bolton Police Department.
Police said Fodera was travelling west on county Route 11 on a 2018 Harley-Davidson when a Ford Edge SUV driven by Doreen H. Martin, 62, of Bolton, attempted to cross the road at the four-way New Vermont Road intersection while heading north. Martin was not hurt.
Martin said she did not see the motorcycle, and pulled into its path. Fodera was unable to avoid the SUV.
No charges were filed as of late Friday, but the investigation was continuing. County Route 11, a main route between Bolton Landing and the Northway, was closed for about two hours.
A Queensbury man died Wednesday, two days after a motorcycle-SUV collision on Route 9 in Lake George that was blamed on the motorcyclist speeding and passing in a no-passing zone.
