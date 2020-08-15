You are the owner of this article.
Motorcyclist killed in Moreau crash
breaking top story

Motorcyclist killed in Moreau crash

Moreau crash

A car is set up to be towed from the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on state Route 197 at the intersection of Burt Road in Moreau. A motorcyclist was killed on Friday after crashing into a car.

 Adam Colver,

MOREAU — A motorcyclist was killed on Friday after crashing into a car.

The accident happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 197 and Burt Road.

The motorcycle operator, 24-year-old Tyler J. Hayward, of Hudson Falls, was declared dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Hayward worked at Burnell’s Plumbing and Heating, according to his Facebook page.

The driver of the car, 73-year-old South Glens Falls resident Patrick Powers, was not injured, police said.

State Police are investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it is asked to contact Investigator Anthony Dyer at the State Police Wilton barracks at 518-583-7010.

The accident resulted in Route 197 from Fort Edward Road to state Route 32 being closed for several hours.

The Gansevoort Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

