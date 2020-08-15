Motorcyclist killed in Moreau crash

MOREAU — A motorcyclist was killed on Friday after crashing into a car.

The accident happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 197 and Burt Road.

The motorcycle operator, 24-year-old Tyler J. Hayward, of Hudson Falls, was declared dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Hayward worked at Burnell’s Plumbing and Heating, according to his Facebook page.

The driver of the car, 73-year-old South Glens Falls resident Patrick Powers, was not injured, police said.

State Police are investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it is asked to contact Investigator Anthony Dyer at the State Police Wilton barracks at 518-583-7010.

The accident resulted in Route 197 from Fort Edward Road to state Route 32 being closed for several hours.

The Gansevoort Fire Department assisted at the scene.

