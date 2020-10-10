Motorcyclist killed from injuries sustained from striking deer

PROVIDENCE — A motorcyclist was killed after striking a deer Saturday morning.

At 10:55 a.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting the crash on Fishback Road in the town of Providence, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

The rider was going eastbound when a deer ran into the roadway, causing the rider to strike it. The vehicle traveled off the shoulder and the rider was thrown from the motorcycle, according to the news release.

The operator of the motorcycle, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was identified as a 65-year-old man from Middle Grove.

The man was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries sustained, and he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Collision Reconstruction Unit.

