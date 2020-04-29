Motorcyclist injured in Kingsbury accident

KINGSBURY — A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday morning after being struck by a car.
The accident happened at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 4 and Geer Road in Kingsbury.
Steven A. Wojcik, 48, of Lake George Avenue in Ticonderoga, was operating a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle south on Route 4 when he was struck from behind by the driver of a 2015 Lincoln.
The driver, 42-year-old Sara E. O’Dell, of Carlton Road in Whitehall, was attempting to make a right turn onto Geer Road, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Wojcik was transported by Fort Edward EMS to Glens Falls Hospital with a shoulder injury.
O'Dell was uninjured and was ticketed for following too closely.
