Motorcyclist injured in Kingsbury accident

KINGSBURY — A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday morning after being struck by a car.

The accident happened at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 4 and Geer Road in Kingsbury.

Steven A. Wojcik, 48, of Lake George Avenue in Ticonderoga, was operating a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle south on Route 4 when he was struck from behind by the driver of a 2015 Lincoln.

The driver, 42-year-old Sara E. O’Dell, of Carlton Road in Whitehall, was attempting to make a right turn onto Geer Road, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Wojcik was transported by Fort Edward EMS to Glens Falls Hospital with a shoulder injury.

O'Dell was uninjured and was ticketed for following too closely.

