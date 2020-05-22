Motorcyclist injured in crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

FORT EDWARD — A motorcyclist was injured after a crash on Route 197 in Fort Edward on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened near Plum Road just after 4 p.m.

Deputies arrived on scene and determined that 20-year-old Lucas T. Brockway, of Baker Road in Gansevoort, was driving his 2020 Yamaha motorcycle west on Route 197 when he lost control.

Witnesses reported that Brockway was thrown from the motorcycle, skidded along the roadway before striking a power pole and coming to rest off the roadway, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Brockway was transported by EMS to a landing zone before being taken by helicopter to the Albany Medical Center with neck, back and chest injuries. At this time, drug or alcohol impairment is not believed to be a factor. The accident remains under investigation.

Deputies Chris Murray, Nicholas Hoffman and Dale Quesnel investigated the accident and were assisted at the scene by the Fort Edward and Argyle fire departments, Fort Edward and Cambridge EMS and LifeNet of New York.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0