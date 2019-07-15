{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — The Saratoga Springs man who was injured in a July 5 motorcycle crash in Wilton has died from his injuries.

Michael S. Crandall, 44, died at Albany Medical Center five days after he was hit by a car while stopped on his motorcycle on Ballard Road. 

Police said Crandall was headed west when he stopped for a school bus that was in the oncoming lane near Route 50, dropping off children with its stop lights on and red stop sign extended.

A vehicle driven by Connor Levy, 20, of Saratoga Springs approached from the west as well, and Levy told troopers that he did not see Crandall had stopped ahead of him, according to State Police. He collided with Crandall, throwing him from the motorcycle.

Levy was ticketed for following too closely, and police said there was no indication he was impaired or distracted by an electronic device.

It was the second fatal motorcycle crash on Ballard in 5 weeks. Jason M. Greenhalgh, 34, died when he collided with a car that pulled into his path at the Gurn Springs Road intersection.

