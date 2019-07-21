QUEENSBURY -- A Glens Falls man faces numerous charges after he fled from police on a motorcycle, then crashed it Friday morning, police said.
Jacob M. Winchell, 23, was not hurt when he drove off West Mountain Road around 1 a.m., according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Police said they got a complaint about a motorcycle speeding on the Northway around 1 a.m., and located a bike of a similar description on Gurney Lane moments later.
The rider fled south on West Mountain Road at a high rate of speed, and police terminated the chase for safety reasons, according to the Sheriff's Office.
But police found Winchell and the motorcycle off the road near the Mountainview Lane intersection a short time later, and determined Winchell was drunk and driving without a license, police said in a news release.
The Sheriff's Office reported had a blood alcohol content of 0.16 percent, which led to a misdemeanor charge of DWI as well as a ticket for driving with a suspended license. Winchell was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
