Motorcycles hit Lake George — even without Americade

LAKE GEORGE — Although Americade was postponed until July, plenty of motorcycles were seen in the area last week.

The motorcycle festival, originally scheduled for last week, was moved to July 21-25 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said he noticed an increased number of riders, regardless.

“There was a lot of motorcycles running all last week. I was surprised,” he said at the Warren County Tourism Committee meeting.

Generally, he sees groups of two or three riders. Last week, he saw 10 to 12 in a group.

“I feel they definitely associated with Americade and took advantage of the good weather,” he said.

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said he also noticed more motorcycles in his town, despite no formal event.

“They had their vacation planned for a few days. I think they came up anyway,” he said.

Dickinson said he has been pleasantly surprised by how busy Lake George has been — despite the pandemic — on days when the weather is nice.