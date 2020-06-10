Motorcycles hit Lake George — even without Americade

LAKE GEORGE — Although Americade was postponed until July, plenty of motorcycles were seen in the area last week.
The motorcycle festival, originally scheduled for last week, was moved to July 21-25 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said he noticed an increased number of riders, regardless.
“There was a lot of motorcycles running all last week. I was surprised,” he said at the Warren County Tourism Committee meeting.
Generally, he sees groups of two or three riders. Last week, he saw 10 to 12 in a group.
“I feel they definitely associated with Americade and took advantage of the good weather,” he said.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said he also noticed more motorcycles in his town, despite no formal event.
“They had their vacation planned for a few days. I think they came up anyway,” he said.
Dickinson said he has been pleasantly surprised by how busy Lake George has been — despite the pandemic — on days when the weather is nice.
“I’m seeing a lot of people around — not a normal summer, obviously — but a lot more than I thought I would see,” he said.
Warren County Treasurer Mike Swan said occupancy tax revenue is down about 35% from last year at this time. The county has collected about $338,000 so far, which is a little better than he thought it would be.
Last year, the county collected $4.728 million for the year.
“I don’t think we’re going to hit that mark this year,” he said.
He believes the collection will end up down 30 to 40% for the year.
Warren County is already delaying to October the occupancy tax payments to the towns, which are usually done in June, because it does not have the money in hand.
Sales tax is down about 33% from where the county was last year, according to Swan, which he said is about $600,000 off the pace — better than expected.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
