Motorcycle-car crash closes portion of state Route 197

MOREAU — State Route 197 from Fort Edward Road to state Route 32 was closed for several hours late Friday afternoon due to a crash involving a car and motorcycle.
According to a Post-Star reporter on the scene, the crash occurred at the intersection with Burt Road, which runs north and south crossing Route 197.
A report of a motorcyclist down on the road and not breathing was called in to authorities at about 5:45 p.m. Friday. CPR was then administered, according to initial reports.
The condition of the motorcyclist and the occupants of the car were not known Friday evening.
A towing company was removing the car from the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. with damage on the driver side’s front fender.
State Police and Gansevoort Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The road has since reopened.
