Motorcycle-car crash closes portion of state Route 197
Motorcycle-car crash closes portion of state Route 197

A car is set up to be towed from the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on state Route 197 at the intersection of Burt Road in Moreau. A motorcyclist was injured in the crash, but the extent of their injuries were not available Friday night.

 Adam Colver,

MOREAU — State Route 197 from Fort Edward Road to state Route 32 was closed for several hours late Friday afternoon due to a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

According to a Post-Star reporter on the scene, the crash occurred at the intersection with Burt Road, which runs north and south crossing Route 197.

A report of a motorcyclist down on the road and not breathing was called in to authorities at about 5:45 p.m. Friday. CPR was then administered, according to initial reports.

The condition of the motorcyclist and the occupants of the car were not known Friday evening.

A towing company was removing the car from the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. with damage on the driver side’s front fender.

State Police and Gansevoort Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The road has since reopened.

