Route 8 crash

The scene of a multiple motorcycle crash is seen Saturday was just west (downhill) from the Old Mill Road on Graphite Mountain Road in Hague. Six riders were injured in a crash involving two charity motorcycle rides, according to police.

 Courtesy photo

HAGUE — The motorcycle accident on Graphite Mountain Road that hospitalized six riders Saturday was a collision between two separate charity rides, according to an organizer from one of the events.  

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Kenneth A. Hedden Sr., 64, of North Hudson was heading east when his sidecar-equipped 1992 Harley Davidson crossed into the westbound lane, sideswiping a westbound motorcycle. 

Hedden struck a second motorcycle head on operated by Ryan Bakemeier, 36, of Whitehall. Hedden's wife, Geralyn, was ejected from the sidecar during the crash.

The incident created a chain reaction as more motorcylists followed.  

Matthew J. Touchette, 40, of Whitehall, crashed to the ground to avoid colliding with the other motorcycles, police said.

Touchette and his passenger, Tiffany Touchette, 38, also of Whitehall, were both ejected. Both refused medical treatment at the scene.

The pair of charity rides on Saturday Scooter's Run and Rhyan's Ride, were both for cancer patients but not organized together. Bikers pay to participate in a trip and donating the proceeds.

Scooter’s Run, sponsored by the NY-27 chapter of the Red Knights, was to raise money for Ken “Scooter” Hedden Jr., the son of Kenneth and Gerilyn Hedden who were both hospitalized in the crash. The ride started at the Schroon Lake Fire House on Industrial Avenue and was to return to the location for food and raffles.

Rhyan’s Ride is an annual memorial event for Rhyan Towne of Ticonderoga, who passed away from cancer last year at eight years old. 

This year, the proceeds were going to John Hoague-Rivette, a 11-year-old boy in Whitehall who is battling brain cancer and also a scholarship that has been set up in Rhyan’s name.

Registration for the event was at Garrison's Gym on Wicker Street. The riders final destination would be the EMA in Ticonderoga between 2 to 3 p.m. with music, food and raffles, according to the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce Website.

Dawn Kelly, a bartender at the EMA, said the post-ride gathering was still held at the location afterwards.

Albany Medical Center and the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington were contacted but did not give the injury status of Kenneth Hedden Sr. or Ryan Bakemeier respectively. 

The Elizabethtown Community Hospital, formerly Moses Ludington Hospital, did not give injury status updates for specific patients either, but did issue a statement saying, "The four patients were treated and transported as appropriate."

Online editor Adam Colver, acolver@poststar.com contributed to this report.

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

