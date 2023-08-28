From a press release: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single motorcycle crash on State Route 4 in the Town of Kingsbury just north of Green Barn Road. Upon units arriving on scene, Deputies located a single motorcycle off the road into a ditch. The preliminary investigation shows the operator of the motorcycle, Kenneth R. Fish, was traveling south on State Route 4 when he went off the roadway, struck a DOT speed limit sign before coming to rest in a ditch.