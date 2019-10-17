QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was flown to Albany Medical Center after a car pulled in front of his motorcycle on Aviation Road on Tuesday, police said.
Colin A. Smith, 21, was riding near Exit 19 around 1:30 p.m. when a vehicle pulled out in front of him, causing Smith to hit the vehicle broadside. His condition was not immediately available, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The driver of the other vehicle, Susan T. Cappetta, 69, of Olmstedville, was not hurt.
Cappetta was turning left from Sunoco station when she pulled into the path of Smith's eastbound motorcycle.
Cappetta was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way.
